Rand steadies, stocks down
At 1515 GMT, the rand traded at 14.1800 per dollar, not far off Monday’s close of 14.1650.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand steadied on Tuesday as traders, eschewing big transactions despite poor unemployment figures and a warning of another loss from power utility Eskom, stayed on the sidelines ahead of a US monetary policy announcement.
At 1515 GMT, the rand traded at 14.1800 per dollar, not far off Monday’s close of 14.1650.
“Surprisingly, the dire (unemployment) number had no effect on the currency as (Wednesday’s) anticipated US Federal Reserve interest rate cut overshadows local market events for the time being,” said Bianca Botes, a treasury partner at Peregrine Treasury Solutions.
The unemployment rate jumped to its highest since the global financial crisis more than a decade ago, piling more pressure on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s pledge to turn around a shrinking economy.
Meanwhile, power utility Eskom said it expected to make a loss of around R20 billion in the 2019/20 financial year, a similar loss to the previous year due to a steep increase in debt-servicing and fuel costs.
Rating agencies Fitch and Moody’s last week both warned about fiscal pressure on South Africa and highlighted Eskom as a risk, pressuring the rand.
Equities closed weaker with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange’s all-share index down 1.37% to 57,242 points, while the Top-40 index fell 1.48% to 51,207 points.
Leading the declines was South African retailer Massmart which fell almost 20% before closing down 15.45% at R49.80 per share after it warned half-year operating profits would hit a 13-year low.
South Africa’s second-biggest insurer Old Mutual fell 5.55% to R19.24 after the High Court ruled its dismissal of former CEO Peter Moyo was unlawful.
On the upside, Africa’s biggest retailer Shoprite closed up 5.75% at R157.22 after it forecast performance would improve in the second half.
In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark government bond due in 2026 edged down to 8.31%.
More in Business
-
Mkhwebane denies Gupta links, calls OCCRP report malicious
-
Cosatu, opposition on unemployment stats: Ramaphosa is failing
-
Cannabis development to take centre stage at EC stakeholder engagement
-
Court rules that Old Mutual dismissal of Peter Moyo was unlawful
-
Mabuza: Eskom records R20.7 billion loss for 2018/2019 financial year
-
SA unemployment rate hits highest level since Q1 of 2008
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.