Police warn Uber, Bolt drivers of Nyanga hijacking threat

CAPE TOWN - Police in Nyanga have warned drivers working for online cab-hailing services to be vigilant when transporting clients in the area.

Several car hijackings involving Uber and Bolt cab drivers have been reported in the area and surrounds.

Police said that several of the hijackings occurred at night in the Crossroads and Brown's Farm areas.

Criminals' modus operandi appeared to involve women who requested a cab. When the driver arrived, another person hijacked and robbed them. In some cases, the hijackers even make off with the drivers still inside the vehicle.

Police have also advised delivery vehicle drivers to be cautious as they were being targeted in Brown's Farm.

Govan Mbeki road in Philippi, Bristol and Sheffield Roads in Brown's Farm, Klipfontein Road, Miller and Eisleben Roads in Nyanga and Crossroads have all been highlighted as hijacking hotspots.