Pitso: Sundowns ready for Absa Premiership despite injuries

CAPE TOWN - Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane believed the club was much ready for the start of the Absa Premiership campaign despite injury concerns.

The reigning Absa Premiership champions opened their campaign with a tough clash against rivals SuperSport United and might be without of key players on Saturday.

Mosimane was asked about rumours that he might leave the club but did not want to respond, instead, he referred questions to team management.

"Well, you can't be a coach and then say you are not ready for a season, we have to play on Saturday. So other players who are ready will be disappointed in me to say we are not ready although we have three key injuries. Again, we have those six Bafana Bafana players who are starting to train with us soon. So, whichever way we should play, we've been to the pre-season. If I have to answer you, yes, we are ready but not the way we wanted to but because of the programme.”

At the same time, SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo said he was looking forward to kicking off the new Absa Premiership season against Sundowns.

Tembo felt tat they have a good pre-season and were ready to go and believed the derby would get the players fired up.

"You’re starting your season with a derby, it’s a little bit difficult but at the same time it can be a good test because players are always looking forward in playing matches of this magnitude. So, I believe that gives you a good momentum going to the season if you do well."

Tembo said there was a good relationship between himself and rival coach Mosimane, but also stressed that the club needed to strengthen in some key areas.

"I have so much respect for him, I know how good of a coach he is but obviously, this game is not about him and me. It’s a huge clash, it’s a derby, so it doesn't matter if we know each other and it’s going to be a big game in Pretoria," Tembo added.

"We are a little bit thin upfront especially our striking force, we looking to get one soon and probably to get a left-back as well. So, we are not doing anything behind the scenes, we will announce once everything is sorted."