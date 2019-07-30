View all in Latest
Pastor Timothy Omotoso rape trial gets new judge

Judge Irma Schoeman has been appointed to preside over the trial in the Port Elizabeth High Court.

A screengrab shows pastor Timothy Omotoso in the Eastern Cape High Court on 22 October 2018. Picture: SABC Digital News/youtube.com
20 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The rape trial involving controversial Pastor Timothy Omotoso and two others has been rolled over until Wednesday.

Judge Irma Schoeman was appointed to preside over the trial in the Port Elizabeth High Court.

Her appointment to the case comes after the matter was postponed in March after Judge Mandela Makaula recused himself.

The televangelist was arrested at Port Elizabeth International Airport in April 2017, while his co-accused, who allegedly recruited girls and women for sexual exploitation, were arrested months later.

The trial was meant to start afresh on Tuesday with a new judge.

But there has been another setback.

Defence lawyer Peter Daubermann brought an application to compel the state to furnish him with further particulars of the 97 charges against his clients.

The charges include rape, racketeering and human trafficking.

The prosecution intends opposing the application.

Judge Schoeman, therefore, postponed the matter until tomorrow to afford the State and defence time to prepare their arguments.

