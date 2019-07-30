Pastor Timothy Omotoso rape trial gets new judge
Judge Irma Schoeman has been appointed to preside over the trial in the Port Elizabeth High Court.
CAPE TOWN - The rape trial involving controversial Pastor Timothy Omotoso and two others has been rolled over until Wednesday.
Judge Irma Schoeman was appointed to preside over the trial in the Port Elizabeth High Court.
Her appointment to the case comes after the matter was postponed in March after Judge Mandela Makaula recused himself.
The televangelist was arrested at Port Elizabeth International Airport in April 2017, while his co-accused, who allegedly recruited girls and women for sexual exploitation, were arrested months later.
The trial was meant to start afresh on Tuesday with a new judge.
But there has been another setback.
Defence lawyer Peter Daubermann brought an application to compel the state to furnish him with further particulars of the 97 charges against his clients.
The charges include rape, racketeering and human trafficking.
The prosecution intends opposing the application.
Judge Schoeman, therefore, postponed the matter until tomorrow to afford the State and defence time to prepare their arguments.
Popular in Local
-
Court ruling on president's disciplinary powers will guide PP in future - judge
-
Ramaphosa is 'last hope' for SA, Chinese diplomat says
-
Tshwane CBD roads blocked by bus drivers again over pay strike
-
CARTOON: The Hits Keep Coming
-
ANC distances itself from youth league's military training plans at camp
-
Contralesa: Ingonyama Trust cannot be repealed without Zulu king’s consent
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.