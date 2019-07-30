Parly establishes subcommittee to deal with unruly MPs
The 14-member would deal with how to handle matters of unruly behaviour that required Members of Parliament (MPs) to be removed from the Chamber.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament has officially established a subcommittee on the "Physical Removal of a Member from Chamber".
The 14-member committee was announced and submitted to Parliament this week.
It would deal with how to handle matters of unruly behaviour that required Members of Parliament (MPs) to be removed from the Chamber.
The decision to establish the committee followed the incident when Economic Freedom Fighters’ members were removed from a mini-plenary session after preventing Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan from delivering his budget vote earlier in July.
The committee would be chaired by Deputy Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli and would include members from most parties represented in Parliament.
The subcommittee, which would report to the Rules Committee, would responsible for considering the circumstances of the physical removals of MPs from the Chamber as reported to it by the Speaker.
The mandate of the committee, however, would not be to take disciplinary steps against the MP or review the ruling of the presiding officer.
