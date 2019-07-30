New judge expected to preside over Omotoso trial

The matter resumes in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday and proceedings are likely to start afresh.

CAPE TOWN - A new judge is expected to be announced to preside over the human trafficking case against controversial Pastor Timothy Omotoso and two others.

The matter resumes in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday and proceedings are likely to start afresh.

This comes after Judge Mandela Makaula, who was the presiding judge, recused himself earlier this year.

He did so after it emerged that some State witnesses had been accommodated at a guesthouse in which his wife has business interests.

He said that this may potentially be used as a factor which could give rise to concerns over bias.

After several attempts to have Judge Makaula removed from the case, the defence succeeded in March.

Now, a new judge will be announced to preside over proceedings.

It's still unclear how this will affect the trial or if it means the State's first witness Cheryl Zondi, who has already started testifying, will have to do so from scratch.

Zondi has already indicated her willingness to take the stand again, previously telling the media she would tell her truth all over again.

She's accusing televangelist Timothy Omotoso of sexually abusing her over a period of two-and-a-half years while she was a member of the Jesus Dominion International Church.

She was 14-years-old at the time she claimed the incidents started.

Omotoso and his co-accused, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho, face a string of charges including rape, human trafficking and racketeering.

He was arrested at Port Elizabeth International Airport in April 2017.

The two women were nabbed months later and are accused of having groomed girls and women for sexual exploitation.