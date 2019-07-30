More consultation required in Public Protector’s office, says outgoing deputy

In an interview, outgoing deputy Public Protector Kevin Malunga has detailed the weaknesses of the office, including a lack of consultation between officials.

JOHANNESBURG - As the court battles between Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and top politicians, including President Cyril Ramaphosa continue, the spotlight is back on the governance of the Chapter 9 institution.

This was brought into focus again following an interview with outgoing Deputy Public Protector Kevin Malunga in which he detailed the weaknesses in the office, including a lack of consultation between officials.

• Mkhwebane disappointed over Gordhan court ruling

Malunga’s revelations on eNCA came as suggestions were being made that Mkhwebane wasn’t only unfit to hold the office, but was also using the office to settle political scores.

Malunga told the news channel there were a lot of things the office had gotten wrong.

“I think we should be consulting each other a lot more. I don't know anything about the Absa report, sitting here as the deputy Public Protector and I think that should've been done better. But I think these are lessons that should be learned in the future for the institution to grow,” he said.

The relationship between Mkhwebane and Malunga has been frosty for some time, with the former having told Parliament last year that he was being sidelined.