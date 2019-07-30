Mogoeng: State of court buildings affects administration of justice

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille on Tuesday announced that more than R260 million has been allocated to repair and maintain court buildings across the country.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille on Tuesday announced that more than R260 million has been allocated to repair and maintain court buildings across the country.

De Lille made the announcement at a briefing in Pretoria where she hosted Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng for a discussion on the state of government buildings with a specific focus on the state of the courts.

The minister said the department needed to create an environment where the public could feel comfortable that justice was being done.

“The total budget for repairs and refurbishment for justice [department], totals just over R260 million of which R229 million has been allocated for repairs and maintenance of 105 courts,” De Lille said.

Mogoeng welcomed the commitment from the department saying the state of court buildings affected the administration of justice.

"I hope that all of us will appreciate how interlinked the state of our court buildings is with the justice that is delivered by the courts," the chief justice said.

"South Africans will continue to feel that the state of justice is poor because of the state of our court buildings. Let’s move towards owning court buildings. The time for a radical paradigm shift has arrived. These exorbitant leases must be discontinued or renegotiated so we can save money for the state," he added.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)