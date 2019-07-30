Maimane calls for urgent Parly debate after latest unemployment figures
DA leader Mmusi Maimane wrote to National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise asking for the debate to be scheduled as soon as possible.
CAPE TOWN - Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane called for an urgent debate of national importance in Parliament on the job crisis.
On Tuesday, Maimane wrote to National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise asking for the debate to be scheduled as soon as possible.
This followed Tuesday’s release by Stats SA of the latest unemployment figures for the second quarter of the year, which showed that there were now more than 10 million people without jobs in the country.
Maimane said a debate on the latest unemployment figures was justified.
“It is urgent that South Africa responds to the jobs crisis. Over 10.2 million South Africans are unemployed,” he said.
Stats SA data showed the unemployment rate went up by 1.4 percentage point from 27.6% in the first quarter to 29% in the second quarter.
Maimane said this poor outcome needed to be discussed: “We need to be able to work together as all South Africans to address this crisis of unemployment.”
The National Assembly was in recess until 20 August.
