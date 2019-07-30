Mkhwebane denies Gupta links, calls OCCRP report malicious

According to the OCCRP report, a $5,000 payment was made into Busisiwe Mkhwebane's account in June 2014 and was flagged by the HSBC as part of its investigation Gupta-linked accounts.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has rejected claims that she was “flagged” by an international banking institution, HSBC, as having financial links to the Gupta family.

The allegations are contained in a report by a non-profit organisation, Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP).

According to the report, a $5,000 payment was made into Mkhwebane's account in June 2014 and was flagged by the HSBC as part of its investigation into the network of Gupta-linked accounts and companies around the world.

The report also said that there was "no indication of wrongdoing" on Mkhwebane's part.

In a statement released by her spokesperson Oupa Segalwe Tuesday evening, said: “Advocate Mkhwebane would like to place on the record the fact that she heard for the first time from the OCCRP last Thursday that she had been 'flagged'. HSBC has never brought this 'flagging' to her attention and she has absolutely no links with the Guptas.”

The OCCRP report added that: "HSBC included the payment among thousands of flagged transactions involving dozens of offshore companies that laundered payments structured as kickbacks from a Chinese rail company in a deal that involved Gupta associates."

But Segalwe disputed this in the statement saying by the OCCRP’s own admission in their written request to the Public Protector for comment, it said there was no indication that the source of the funds were from the Gupta network, but only saying she was flagged as part of it by the bank.

"It is strange that today, the organisation reports that she was 'flagged' as having financial ties to the Guptas."