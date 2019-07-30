Masiphumelele residents affected by blaze to restart rebuilding homes

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
Go

Masiphumelele residents affected by blaze to restart rebuilding homes

The blaze swept through a section of the township on Sunday night, destroying about 256 structures.

Masiphumelele residents survey the damage a day after a fire swept through the settlement on 29 July 2019. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN
Masiphumelele residents survey the damage a day after a fire swept through the settlement on 29 July 2019. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN
10 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Masiphumelele residents who lost their homes in a fire this week will be able to start rebuilding as soon as the city's solid waste department cleared the debris.

The blaze swept through a section of the township on Sunday night, destroying about 256 structures. More than 1,000 people have been left homeless. One person died and four people sustained various injuries.

The city's Disaster Risk Management's Mandy Thomas said: “Exactly 1,280 people have been affected and about 256 structures were damaged.”

Some residents are seeking shelter at a local church and in the Masiphumelele Community Hall.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA