Masiphumelele residents affected by blaze to restart rebuilding homes
The blaze swept through a section of the township on Sunday night, destroying about 256 structures.
CAPE TOWN - Masiphumelele residents who lost their homes in a fire this week will be able to start rebuilding as soon as the city's solid waste department cleared the debris.
The blaze swept through a section of the township on Sunday night, destroying about 256 structures. More than 1,000 people have been left homeless. One person died and four people sustained various injuries.
The city's Disaster Risk Management's Mandy Thomas said: “Exactly 1,280 people have been affected and about 256 structures were damaged.”
Some residents are seeking shelter at a local church and in the Masiphumelele Community Hall.
