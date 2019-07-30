View all in Latest
Magashule: ANC NEC did not discuss Zuma’s apartheid spies claims

Jacob Zuma accused former ministers Ngoako Ramatlhodi and Siphiwe Nyanda of being apartheid spies while testifying at the state capture inquiry.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule at the post-NEC media briefing on Tuesday, 30 July 2019, at Luthuli House. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
Theto Mahlakoana 32 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC)'s national executive committee (NEC) said it did not discuss the claims made by former President Jacob Zuma at the state capture commission of apartheid spies and certain members trying to topple him.

The party’s secretary-general Ace Magashule was briefing the media post the party’s NEC meeting over the weekend, where it discussed a range of issues including the fate of former minister Derek Hanekom.

Zuma accused former Mineral Resources Minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi and former Communications Minister Siphiwe Nyanda of being apartheid spies while testifying at the state capture commission of inquiry earlier in July.

Zuma also claimed there were certain individuals who were trying to "assassinate" his character and topple him from power.

Magashule said: “We have never discussed such a matter. The ANC discussed and focused on matters affecting South Africans [such as] unemployment, gender-based violence.”

On Hanekom’s fate, Magashule said: “We have referred the matter to officials for processing. Every agenda, every item discussed, we take things we have processed to the officials of the ANC.”

