Mabuza: Eskom records R20.7 billion loss for 2018/2019 financial year

Eskom's management has been briefing the media on the state-owned enterprise's annual financial results on Tuesday afternoon.
JOHANNESBURG - Acting Eskom board chair Jabu Mabuza has announced the entity has incurred a loss of R20.7 billion in the 2018/2019 financial year.
Eskom's management has been briefing the media on the state-owned enterprise's annual financial results on Tuesday afternoon in Johannesburg.
More to follow.
#Eskom Chairperson Jabu Mabuza now on the stand. KM pic.twitter.com/EuXWN8aM15— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 30, 2019
