Mabuza: Eskom records R20.7 billion loss for 2018/2019 financial year

Eskom's management has been briefing the media on the state-owned enterprise's annual financial results on Tuesday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - Acting Eskom board chair Jabu Mabuza has announced the entity has incurred a loss of R20.7 billion in the 2018/2019 financial year.

Eskom's management has been briefing the media on the state-owned enterprise's annual financial results on Tuesday afternoon in Johannesburg.

