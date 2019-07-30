Mabuza: Eskom records R20.7 billion loss for 2018/2019 financial year

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
Go

Mabuza: Eskom records R20.7 billion loss for 2018/2019 financial year

Eskom's management has been briefing the media on the state-owned enterprise's annual financial results on Tuesday afternoon.

FILE: Eskom board chairperson Jabu Mabuza announces the utility's financial results on 30 January 2018. Picture: Gia Nicolaides/EWN
FILE: Eskom board chairperson Jabu Mabuza announces the utility's financial results on 30 January 2018. Picture: Gia Nicolaides/EWN
28 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Acting Eskom board chair Jabu Mabuza has announced the entity has incurred a loss of R20.7 billion in the 2018/2019 financial year.

Eskom's management has been briefing the media on the state-owned enterprise's annual financial results on Tuesday afternoon in Johannesburg.

More to follow.

WATCH LIVE: Eskom briefs the media on its 2018/2019 financial results

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA