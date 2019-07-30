Dark Horse... Jury finds Katy Perry copied Christian rap song
A nine-member panel ruled that similarities between Katy Perry's song 'Dark Horse'and 'Joyful Noise' by Marcus Gray constituted copyright infringement.
LOS ANGELES - US singer Katy Perry copied the beat of her 2013 hit Dark Horse from a Christian rap song, a Los Angeles jury found Monday.
The nine-member panel ruled that similarities between Perry's song and Joyful Noise by Marcus Gray - who performs as Flame - constituted copyright infringement.
The week-long trial saw Perry take the witness stand, where she told the jury her song was an original composition and that she had never heard of the rap song.
She said her collaborators had brought her samples of short instrumental passages, which inspired the composition of Dark Horse.
Her team said that the two songs' underlying beat was "commonplace" and therefore cannot be copyrighted.
Gray's lawyers said the defendants had "copied an important part" of his song, referring to a 16-second instrumental phrase.
In a light-hearted moment, Perry provoked laughter after offering to perform her song live from the witness stand when the federal courtroom's speaker system had technical difficulties.
The court will begin on Tuesday to determine how much Gray may be owed in damages.
Perry performed a version of Dark Horse at the 2015 Super Bowl, while Joyful Noise has been viewed more than three million times on YouTube.
Gray's team first brought the litigation against Perry in 2014.
WATCH: Joyful Noise by Flame Ft. Lecrae
WATCH: Dark Horse by Katy Perry ft. Juicy J
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Powerball results: Friday 26 July 2019
-
Who are the world's wealthiest people?
-
A$AP Rocky, the eccentric Harlem rapper on trial in Sweden
-
R Kelly happy to be in solitary confinement
-
Medical researchers a step closer to unlocking population genetic makeup
-
FACT CHECK: Do 1 in 4 South African employees have depression?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.