Golden Arrow denies illegally operating on suspended N2 express route

The MyCiTi N2 express route has been suspended for seven weeks because of a dispute around a new contract.

CAPE TOWN - Golden Arrow Bus Services has denied claims that it was operating illegally on the MyCiTi N2 express route.

The service has been suspended for seven weeks because of a dispute around a new contract.

Now, taxi association Codeta accused the bus company of flouting the rules by operating on the route between Mitchells Plain, Khayelitsha and the CBD.

Golden Arrow Bus services said it operated according to licenses that it was granted.

The bus company was also adamant its drivers did not deviate from prescribed routes.

However, lawyers for Codeta accused the company of illegally operating on the N2 express route while the service remained suspended.

Golden Arrow spokesperson Bronwen-Dyke Beyer said: “We operate in accordance with the terms of our contract with provincial government and we’re in possession of the requisite license. We remain hopeful that the N2 express situation will be in the best interest of passenger who make use of these services.”

Codeta has approached the courts to force the city to get resume the service and prevent parties from signing a deal before their grievances were addressed.