Gauteng top choice for local, international migrants - StatsSA
The province might be the smallest province by area, but it contributed disproportionately to the country’s GDP.
CAPE TOWN - Gauteng is the nation’s top choice for migrants both local and international.
That’s according to the latest population numbers released on Monday by Statistics South Africa.
Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke said Gauteng was still the most populous province in the country.
“And of course, Gauteng comprises the largest share of the South African population sitting at 15.17 million people,” Maluleke said.
The numbers also revealed there were currently more women than men in South Africa, with women accounting for 51.2% of the population.
South Africa’s mid-year population was estimated to have increased to 58.78 million people in 2019.
More than half of the South African #population is #female https://t.co/SWKnKt8Oxc pic.twitter.com/jufC6qSXOA— Stats SA (@StatsSA) July 29, 2019
