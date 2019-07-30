Gauteng & neighbouring provinces to dodge cold front for now

The South African Weather Service said temperatures would become cooler towards the end of the week.

JOHANNESBURG - The cold front that landed in parts of the Western Cape late on Monday will not have that much of an impact on Gauteng and neighbouring provinces.



But the South African Weather Service said temperatures would become cooler towards the end of the week.

“We are not going to be affected on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Thursday, we might get some cooler temperatures and maybe a bit of stronger winds over the interior,” said forecaster Kgolofelo Mahlangu.

#Coldfront Update: Moving closer to Western Cape. Strong to gale force #winds localized #flooding and heavy #rain still in the forecast for Monday night into Tuesday (30 July 2019). On the other hand, WARM maximum temps expected in EC, KZN on Monday and Tuesday (29-30 July 2019). pic.twitter.com/5uHUKFbSGW — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 29, 2019

Western Cape Today 's Weather overview: 30.7.2019 pic.twitter.com/t8NikeRQf9 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 30, 2019