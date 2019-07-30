View all in Latest
Gauteng & neighbouring provinces to dodge cold front for now

The South African Weather Service said temperatures would become cooler towards the end of the week.

Picture: Pixabay.com
Picture: Pixabay.com
34 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The cold front that landed in parts of the Western Cape late on Monday will not have that much of an impact on Gauteng and neighbouring provinces.

But the South African Weather Service said temperatures would become cooler towards the end of the week.

“We are not going to be affected on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Thursday, we might get some cooler temperatures and maybe a bit of stronger winds over the interior,” said forecaster Kgolofelo Mahlangu.

