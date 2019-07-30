View all in Latest
Freeman Nomvalo appointed Eskom’s chief restructuring officer

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan made the announcement at Megawatt Park, in Johannesburg, during the results announcement on Tuesday afternoon.

Freeman Nomvalo. Picture: YouTube screengrab.
Freeman Nomvalo. Picture: YouTube screengrab.
49 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Freeman Nomvalo has been appointed Eskom’s chief restructuring officer.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan made the announcement at Megawatt Park, in Johannesburg, during the results announcement on Tuesday afternoon.

Nomvalo has been serving as a CEO of the SA Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) since January.

At the same briefing, outgoing Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe painted a bleak picture of operations at Eskom, saying a number of challenges were becoming major risks.

Eskom recorded a loss of R20.7 billion and a debt exceeding R440 billion.

Hadebe said during his time, financial oversight, governance and operational performance was his focus.

He said at the beginning of 2018, the board had no idea how big of a challenge operations were at Eskom.

“Within four months having joined Eskom, the board and management soon learned that the operational issues were not what we thought they were.”

He said three months into the job, he realised how low coal stocks were.

Hadebe said while financial oversight improved over the past year, it would not remedy Eskom’s debt woes.

