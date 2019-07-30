View all in Latest
Eskom leadership stability is important, says acting CEO Mabuza

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan announced that Eskom board chair and CEO Jabu Mabuza would hold the dual role for the next three months following the resignation of Phakamani Hadebe in May.

FILE: Eskom board chairperson Jabu Mabuza. Picture: Gia Nicolaides/EWN
FILE: Eskom board chairperson Jabu Mabuza. Picture: Gia Nicolaides/EWN
25 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom board chairperson and now acting CEO Jabu Mabuza on Monday said he had made himself available for the acting CEO position due to the importance of leadership stability in the company.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan announced that Mabuza would hold the dual role for the next three months following the resignation of Phakamani Hadebe in May.

Public Enterprises Department spokesperson Adrian Lackay said Mabuza’s appointment was necessitated by Hadebe’s resignation and was good for continuity.

“To ensure continuity and to ensure that the board is instructed to really go and embark on a process to find a suitable candidate for group CEO on a permanent basis for Eskom Holdings and to see what the market appetite is for that,” he said.

In a statement, Mabuza said he had accepted the position as the power utility looked at the implementation of a sustainable operational and financial turnaround plan.

This followed ratings agency Fitch’s decision to downgrade its outlook for South Africa from stable to negative, saying the R59 billion injection from government was affecting the country’s debt.

More on this should be heard as the utility announces its annual results on Tuesday afternoon

