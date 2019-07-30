DA wants national govt to assist KZN in paying traditional leaders
Mbali Ntuli said the ANC let former President Jacob Zuma throw the provincial government under the bus when it allowed him to sign a remuneration proclamation in 2013 for headmen.
DURBAN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in KwaZulu-Natal said national government must assist the province in paying traditional leaders.
DA spokesperson for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Mbali Ntuli, said the province could not afford to pay headmen the R1.2 billion it reportedly owes them, as well as sustain the annual R500 million that it pays to chiefs and headmen.
Ntuli said the African National Congress let former President Jacob Zuma throw the provincial government under the bus when it allowed him to sign a remuneration proclamation in 2013 for headmen.
She said this was a populist move which set unsustainable expenditure expectations for traditional leaders.
“As the DA, we have asked for a register of these headmen, and policy around how this money is going to be spent and the accountability that’s going to be had. The MEC seems reluctant to give this to us,” Ntuli said.
Ntuli also accused the provincial government of using taxpayers' money to pay traditional leaders under a poor legislative framework.
But KZN Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka denied this, insisting that the province would be able to pay the province’s headmen.
Hlomuka authorised R80 million for the annual increase in salaries for headmen for the 2019/2020 financial year.
Popular in Politics
-
Court ruling on president's disciplinary powers will guide PP in future - judge
-
CARTOON: The Hits Keep Coming
-
ANC distances itself from youth league's military training plans at camp
-
Contralesa: Ingonyama Trust cannot be repealed without Zulu king’s consent
-
Mkhwebane disappointed with court ruling over Gordhan remedial action
-
ANC expected to outline Hanekom's fate following NEC meeting
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.