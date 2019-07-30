Contralesa: Ingonyama Trust cannot be repealed without Zulu king’s consent
Contralesa president Kgosi Mathupa Mokoena said the trust’s amendment would insinuate that the king was abusing his powers, saying this was not warranted.
DURBAN - The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) said the Ingonyama Trust cannot be repealed or reviewed without the consent of Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini.
This after the presidential advisory panel on land reform called for a review or total disbandment of the trust.
Contralesa president Kgosi Mathupa Mokoena said the trust’s amendment would insinuate that the king was abusing his powers, saying this was not warranted.
King Zwelithini is the sole trustee of the trust which controls about three million hectares of land in the province.
The presidential advisory panel on land reform recommended that land under the trust be transferred to local government with increased ownership for occupants. But Kgosi Mokoena said a change to the Ingonyama Trust as it exists would not be accepted until the king said so.
“If they can impose anything without getting buy-in from the king and his people, it will be never be effected in KZN,” he said.
He said any shortcomings related to the trust were supposed to be addressed to the king.
Kgosi Mokoena said Contralesa noted that there were many people, including politicians, who wanted to do away with traditional leadership.
But he insisted that many people in rural areas still depended on and respect traditional leaders who were often closer to them than elected officials.
Popular in Politics
-
CARTOON: The Hits Keep Coming
-
ANC distances itself from youth league's military training plans at camp
-
Mkhwebane disappointed with court ruling over Gordhan remedial action
-
Court ruling on president's disciplinary powers will guide PP in future - judge
-
ANCYL camp for members to include military training
-
ANC expected to outline Hanekom's fate following NEC meeting
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.