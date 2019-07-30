Cele: Special investigation team to probe Senzo Meyiwa murder
Police Minister Bheki Cele has refused to give timelines as to when the case the former football star’s case would be resolved.
DURBAN - Police Minister Bheki Cele said a special investigation team had been appointed to investigate Senzo Meyiwa’s murder.
Cele has refused to give timelines as to when the case the former football star’s case would be resolved.
He was speaking at the Meyiwa family home following the death of Sam Meyiwa, Senzo’s father, who died on Monday.
Family spokesperson Siyabonga Meyiwa said the family was hopeful that the killers of Senzo would one day be arrested.
The family said Sam’s health deteriorated after his son was murdered in Vosloorus in October 2014.
#RIPSamMeyiwa Cele is expected to talk to the media afterwards where he will respond to questions about an inquest into Senzo Meyiwa’s murder.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 30, 2019
Sam Meyiwa’s health is reported to have drastically deteriorated after his son was murdered in Vosloorus in October 2014.@NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/47t2ja6Myg
[WATCH] #RIPSamMeyiwa Police Minister Bheki Cele says the Senzo Meyiwa murder case will be resolved one day. He says a special investigation team has been appointed but he has refused to give timelines as to when the case will be resolved.@NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/a3gvrsoY5Z— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 30, 2019
