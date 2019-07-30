Cele: Special investigation team to probe Senzo Meyiwa murder

Police Minister Bheki Cele has refused to give timelines as to when the case the former football star’s case would be resolved.

DURBAN - Police Minister Bheki Cele said a special investigation team had been appointed to investigate Senzo Meyiwa’s murder.

He was speaking at the Meyiwa family home following the death of Sam Meyiwa, Senzo’s father, who died on Monday.

Family spokesperson Siyabonga Meyiwa said the family was hopeful that the killers of Senzo would one day be arrested.

The family said Sam’s health deteriorated after his son was murdered in Vosloorus in October 2014.

