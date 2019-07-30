Cele: Special investigation team to probe Senzo Meyiwa murder

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
Go

Cele: Special investigation team to probe Senzo Meyiwa murder

Police Minister Bheki Cele has refused to give timelines as to when the case the former football star’s case would be resolved.

Police Minister Bheki Cele arriving at the Meyiwa house to bid farewell to the late Sam Meyiwa, the father of deceased soccer star Senzo Meyiwa. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/EWN.
Police Minister Bheki Cele arriving at the Meyiwa house to bid farewell to the late Sam Meyiwa, the father of deceased soccer star Senzo Meyiwa. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/EWN.
25 minutes ago

DURBAN - Police Minister Bheki Cele said a special investigation team had been appointed to investigate Senzo Meyiwa’s murder.

Cele has refused to give timelines as to when the case the former football star’s case would be resolved.

He was speaking at the Meyiwa family home following the death of Sam Meyiwa, Senzo’s father, who died on Monday.

Family spokesperson Siyabonga Meyiwa said the family was hopeful that the killers of Senzo would one day be arrested.

The family said Sam’s health deteriorated after his son was murdered in Vosloorus in October 2014.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA