Cele promises to find Senzo Meyiwa’s killers

Police Minister Bheki Cele said a special investigating team was appointed and the police would solve the Senzo Meyiwa murder case.

UMLAZI - Police Minister Bheki Cele denied that officers have given up their investigation into the murder of former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa.

On Tuesday, Cele said a special investigating team was appointed and the police would solve the case.

He visited the Meyiwa family, which was mourning the loss of Senzo's father, Samuel Meyiwa, who passed away on Monday.

Since then, the Meyiwa family has received numerous tributes, with many lamenting that Meyiwa senior died without seeing those who killed his son behind bars.

Some claimed that the police gave up their search for Senzo's killers.

But Cele, who visited the family in Umlazi denied these claims.

"We have created a special unit to deal with this case. The case is highly prioritised.”

Cele said police would not rest until they found Senzo's killers.

WATCH: Police Minister Bheki Cele visits Meyiwa family