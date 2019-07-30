Cape Town City snap up ex-Bucs midfielder Makola

Makola joins the Mother City club after Pirates confirmed that the midfielder’s contract had been terminated this month.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town City FC announced the signing of former Orlando Pirates midfielder Mpho Makola.

Makola joins the Mother City club after Pirates confirmed that the midfielder’s contract had been terminated this month.

The 33-year-old, who has been with the Buccaneers since 2012 having joined from Free State Stars, was placed on the transfer list at the end of last season.

The club took to their Twitter account to confirm signing the attacking midfielder.

The announcement comes after the signing of Dutch winger Bernio Enzo Verhagen from Dinamo Tiraspol.