Cannabis development to take centre stage at EC stakeholder engagement

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
Go

Cannabis development to take centre stage at EC stakeholder engagement

The two-day engagement was due to kicks off at the East London Convention Centre on Wednesday leading into Friday.

Picture: pixabay.com
Picture: pixabay.com
14 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane would convene a cannabis stakeholder engagement which would contribute to a policy for cannabis production in the province.

The engagement would see provincial government, traditional leadership, farmers, researchers and institutions of higher learning explore the various avenues for its development.

Premier spokesperson Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha said amongst others, this included finding a unified consensus between stakeholders to achieve investment for commercial sustainability.

“People can expect a more structured approach by the province where the government is consolidating its work that has been done on cannabis. But now there’s going to be a structured interface with other groups in the private sector, civil society and rural villages.”

The two-day engagement was due to kicks off at the East London Convention Centre on Wednesday leading into Friday.

Sicwetsha said this was the first of many engagements that the province would convene.

“One of the things that will come out of the conference is how do you tap into regulatory mechanisms to expand the economy in medicinal development and growth of cannabis in the province.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA