Cannabis development to take centre stage at EC stakeholder engagement
The two-day engagement was due to kicks off at the East London Convention Centre on Wednesday leading into Friday.
CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane would convene a cannabis stakeholder engagement which would contribute to a policy for cannabis production in the province.
The engagement would see provincial government, traditional leadership, farmers, researchers and institutions of higher learning explore the various avenues for its development.
Premier spokesperson Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha said amongst others, this included finding a unified consensus between stakeholders to achieve investment for commercial sustainability.
“People can expect a more structured approach by the province where the government is consolidating its work that has been done on cannabis. But now there’s going to be a structured interface with other groups in the private sector, civil society and rural villages.”
Sicwetsha said this was the first of many engagements that the province would convene.
“One of the things that will come out of the conference is how do you tap into regulatory mechanisms to expand the economy in medicinal development and growth of cannabis in the province.”
