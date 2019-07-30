ANC Youth League disbanded, NW branch to be dissolved
The ANC Youth League has been on its knees for years with its members protesting in favour of its dissolution outside the NEC meeting over the weekend.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has decided to disband its dysfunctional youth league.
The party's secretary-general Ace Magashule told reporters at a post-national executive committee meeting briefing on Tuesday afternoon, the league would be receiving help from a new team headed by Tandi Mahambehlala and has a deadline of February 2020 to elect new leadership.
Magashule also announced the ANC resolved to disband its North West provincial executive committee, and would also have an interim committee to help revive it.
Among the ANC NEC members appointed to revive the ANCYL were its former leaders Malusi Gigaba, Fikile Mbalula and Faith Muthambi.
ANC deputy secretary-general Jessi Duarte said: “The age of the people who are leading the youth league… what we needed to put in place was people who had some organisational memory because the only mandate of this task team is to take youth league to the conference. It must do so speedily and is not going to be given leeway to deal with matter beyond that.”
Magashule said the composition of the committee intentionally excluded young people to avoid a situation where they lobbied for their appointments.
Meanwhile, in the North West, former Premier Supra Mahumapelo - who has been accused of destabilising the party in the province - was announced as part of the interim committee there.
In 2018, the party appointed Job Mokgoro to lead a provincial task team while the High Court set aside an earlier decision of the party to disband the North West PEC.
Magashule said the issues in the province negatively impacted on governance.
