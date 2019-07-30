View all in Latest
ANC expected to outline Hanekom's fate following NEC meeting

The party’s senior leaders have been meeting behind closed doors since Friday, discussing among other issues Hanekom’s admission that he met with opposition parties to discuss removing former President Jacob Zuma from office through a planned motion of no confidence last year.

FILE: Former Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom. Picture: GCIS
FILE: Former Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom. Picture: GCIS
19 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) is expected to outline the fate of former minister Derek Hanekom on Tuesday when it briefs the media about the outcome of its national executive committee (NEC) meeting.

The party’s senior leaders have been meeting behind closed doors since Friday, discussing among other issues Hanekom’s admission that he met with opposition parties to discuss removing former President Jacob Zuma from office through a planned motion of no confidence last year.

The meeting also tackled recent claims by Zuma that some senior leaders of parties were apartheid spies.

While some ANC NEC members were pushing for Hanekom to be disciplined, it is understood the party may today announce that the issue would be investigated by the top six leaders, who will then make recommendations to the party’s national working committee.

The ANC is also expected to outline its official position on Jacob Zuma’s claims there are former apartheid spies in the NEC and that his recall by the party was part of a plot by foreign intelligence agencies.

It’s understood Zuma was called out by some NEC members about making reckless claims.

The ANC will also announce its decision on the leadership of the Youth League after the party’s national working committee previously recommended that the league be disbanded.

