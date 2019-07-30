ANC distances itself from youth league's military training plans at camp

The ANCYL in the greater Johannesburg region confirmed to Eyewitness News on Monday that it's planning a spring camp in August where training in gun control, military and guerrilla tactics would form part of the activities.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) has distanced itself from the ANC Youth League’s (ANCYL) plans to have its members receive military training.

The league said there was nothing bizarre about its members receiving training in gun handling, military and guerrilla tactics. In fact, one of the organisers of the camp, Bheki Nkutha, said this was part of ANC tradition.

“When you are in an organisation, you’ve got your own training and I believe that as part of that training… we need to understand what happens in the military,” he said.

But does the mother body even know all about this?

“The relevant authorities are aware of it,” Nkutha said.



Luthuli House confirmed it was unaware of these plans but Nkutha believed the camp and training would go ahead nonetheless.