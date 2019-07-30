Magashule: Some members still undermining ANC's unity
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said the organisation must focus on building unity.
JOHANNESBURG - Despite the African National Congress (ANC)'s united front, with its national executive committee (NEC) reaffirming the party's renewal and unity pursuit, the message appeared not to be filtering down to all its structures.
Speaking at a briefing on Tuesday, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said the NEC meeting which took place over the weekend recognised that there were those within the party persistently undermining the unity project.
ANC leaders had been divided along factional lines on critical issues including the fate of the Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and allegations that former minister Derek Hanekom met with the Economic Freedom Fighters to remove former President Jacob Zuma.
In its NEC statement, the party threw its weight behind the Mkhwebane despite ongoing investigations and legal battles against its most senior members, including the president.
The investigations led to many in the ANC questioning the credibility of the Mkhwebane and accusing her of meddling in political affairs.
Magashule said the organisation must focus on building unity.
Meanwhile, the NEC also decided that Hanekom’s matter should be dealt with by the ANC top six.
More in Politics
-
Maimane calls for urgent Parly debate after latest unemployment figures
-
Busisiwe Mkhwebane seen amplifying ANC battles
-
Cosatu, opposition on unemployment stats: Ramaphosa is failing
-
ANC Youth League disbanded, NW branch to be dissolved
-
Parly establishes subcommittee to deal with unruly MPs
-
Magashule: ANC NEC did not discuss Zuma’s apartheid spies claims
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.