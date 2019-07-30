Magashule: Some members still undermining ANC's unity

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said the organisation must focus on building unity.

JOHANNESBURG - Despite the African National Congress (ANC)'s united front, with its national executive committee (NEC) reaffirming the party's renewal and unity pursuit, the message appeared not to be filtering down to all its structures.

Speaking at a briefing on Tuesday, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said the NEC meeting which took place over the weekend recognised that there were those within the party persistently undermining the unity project.

ANC leaders had been divided along factional lines on critical issues including the fate of the Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and allegations that former minister Derek Hanekom met with the Economic Freedom Fighters to remove former President Jacob Zuma.

In its NEC statement, the party threw its weight behind the Mkhwebane despite ongoing investigations and legal battles against its most senior members, including the president.

The investigations led to many in the ANC questioning the credibility of the Mkhwebane and accusing her of meddling in political affairs.

Magashule said the organisation must focus on building unity.

Meanwhile, the NEC also decided that Hanekom’s matter should be dealt with by the ANC top six.