3 Mpumalanga pupils die of suspected food poisoning, 10 more hospitalised

It’s understood 10 of their peers from the Nelson Ngubeni Primary School in Emalahleni are receiving treatment in hospital.

Officials from the provincial education department have been deployed to the school.