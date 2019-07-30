2 EC pupils, driver killed in overload road accident
Eastern Cape Transport MEC Weziwe Tikana said the driver of the overloaded vehicle, was the third fatality in the accident.
CAPE TOWN - Two learners were killed in an accident in between Ngcobo and Dutywa Monday night.
Eastern Cape Transport MEC Weziwe Tikana said the driver of the overloaded vehicle was the third fatality in the accident. Nine other learners were rushed to All Saints Hospital at Engcobo with serious injuries.
The vehicle, which was certified to carry seven passengers, was carrying five additional passengers when it crashed.
The department’s Unathi Binqose said the learners were from the Pakamisa Senior Secondary School at Ngcobo.
“MEC Tikana also took an issue with the overload with the vehicle, calling on operators and parents alike to put the safety of their children above making a saving or even making a profit as this is a reminder that road safety is the public’s responsibility,” said Binqose.
A case of culpable homicide was under investigation
