WC DA: Politicking within provincial SAPS must be set aside for efficiency

National police head Kehla Sithole moved Western Cape police boss Khombinkosi Jula to KwaZulu-Natal following several reports of infighting within the province’s senior police management.

FILE: SAPS members on parade at the Cape Town train station during a visit by Police Minister Bheki Cele on 6 May 2019. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN
FILE: SAPS members on parade at the Cape Town train station during a visit by Police Minister Bheki Cele on 6 May 2019. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN
48 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape said internal politicking within the provincial police force needed to be set aside in the interest of communities.

National police head Kehla Sithole moved Western Cape police boss Khombinkosi Jula to KwaZulu-Natal following several reports of infighting within the province’s senior police management.

Sindile Mfazi was appointed the interim commissioner for the Western Cape.

Chairperson of the DA-led Western Cape legislature’s community safety committee Reagan Allen said the party welcomed the appointment of the interim commissioner.

"The Western Cape deserves a police service that is responsive, effective and efficient led by a competent and experienced policing professional who always puts the interest of the community first."

