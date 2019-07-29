WC DA: Politicking within provincial SAPS must be set aside for efficiency
National police head Kehla Sithole moved Western Cape police boss Khombinkosi Jula to KwaZulu-Natal following several reports of infighting within the province’s senior police management.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape said internal politicking within the provincial police force needed to be set aside in the interest of communities.
Sindile Mfazi was appointed the interim commissioner for the Western Cape.
Chairperson of the DA-led Western Cape legislature’s community safety committee Reagan Allen said the party welcomed the appointment of the interim commissioner.
"The Western Cape deserves a police service that is responsive, effective and efficient led by a competent and experienced policing professional who always puts the interest of the community first."
