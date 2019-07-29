US Speaker Nancy Pelosi to address Ghanaian Parliament
Her visit would mark the 400th anniversary of the first enslaved Africans being sent to the United States.
PRETORIA - United States House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi would address Ghana’s Parliament in Accra this week.
Pelosi said she was particularly honoured to be the first US Speaker to address the Ghanaian Parliament.
She would have talks with Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo.
Pelosi would visit the Elmina fortress from where African slaves, at a rate of 30,000 a year, began their one-way journey into servitude in America.
Pelosi would also be visiting the US Army’s Africa Headquarters in Rome.
The delegation travelling her with would include Somali-born Congresswoman Ilhan Omar – one of the Democratic representatives urged by President Donald Trump last week to go back to where they came from.
