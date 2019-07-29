Tshwane municipal workers disperse after wage protest
The Samwu brought the city to a complete standstill on Monday, causing a traffic nightmare after buses and trucks were used to barricade roads.
PRETORIA - Municipal workers have started dispersing in the Tshwane CBD after a day of protest over pay.
The South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) brought the city to a complete standstill on Monday, causing a traffic nightmare after buses and trucks were used to barricade roads.
They were demanding an 18% salary hike.
Union leadership had been in a meeting with city management since Monday morning and said they would reconvene at 6 pm on Monday to resume negotiations.
Samwu general secretary Koena Ramotlou said: “We explained what we are demanding to be given. We gave options on how that can be implemented. We explained that other municipalities in the country, under the same conditions, and how they were handled.”
#Pretoriashutdown#PretoriaCBD municipal workers are now dispersing from the steps of Tshwane House where they've spent most of today. KYM pic.twitter.com/s4m96inGwf— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 29, 2019
