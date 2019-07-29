Treasury: SABC, Dept of Communications fail to meet bailout pre-conditions
National Treasury said it has not received any submissions or documentation in compliance with the set of pre-conditions communicated to the department in March.
CAPE TOWN - The National Treasury said the Department of Communications and the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) have failed to meet certain pre-conditions for the public broadcaster’s R3.2 billion bailout from the country’s contingency reserve.
The department and the SABC’s failure to meet certain conditions for a bailout were contained in a letter to the Department of Communications by Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane.
The letter and a list of conditions, seen by Eyewitness News, stated that the National Treasury to date has not received any submissions or documentation in compliance with the set of pre-conditions communicated to the department in March.
Mogajane said it was important that the department and the SABC comply with the pre-conditions as this would significantly influence the determination of funding for the struggling public broadcaster.
One of these conditions that the National Treasury wanted was for the SABC to appoint a restructuring officer to lead a turnaround strategy at the broadcaster.
Treasury has also tasked the department with compiling a list of non-core assets that would be offloaded and sold.
Mogajane also wanted the SABC to determinate its immediate cash requirements for the next 12 to 18 months.
He said the department remained accountable to Parliament and must report on the progress of achieving the conditions to Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts.
More in Business
-
YouTube needs 'new set of rules and laws': executive
-
AgriSA raises concerns over land reform report's recommendations
-
Former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana ready to testify at state capture inquiry
-
Rand steady; focus on unemployment, trade data
-
Pretoria CBD gridlocked as bus drivers block roads in pay strike
-
Economists monitoring Moody's in wake of Fitch ratings decision
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.