Table Mountain safety group ready to take own measures to halt attacks

Organisers said that at least 14 people had been attacked on Table Mountain since January this year, compared to 42 for the same period last year.

CAPE TOWN - The Table Mountain Watch said that the entire national park had become a crime hotspot.

Members belonging to the organisation that sets out to provide a safer space for hikers on the mountain said they had no other choice but to implement their own crime-fighting measures.

Table Mountain Watch said that its spent a lot of time trying to get the City of Cape Town's law enforcement, police and other authorities on board to establish a permanent plan to stop attacks on hikers.

Organisation head Andrè van Schalkwyk said users of the park, who included hikers, cyclists and runners had been left angry and frustrated over the attacks.

"We will take anybody on in court, if necessary if they want to stop us or they want to prevent us from carrying the necessary weapons to protect ourselves and to safeguard our families and our tourist visitors as well."

Van Schalkwyk said they were willing to financially contribute to a programme that would secure a drastic reduction in crime on the mountain.