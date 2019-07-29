Stats SA: HIV prevalence shows steady decline in SA
The latest statistics on HIV showed the overall HIV prevalence rate was approximately 13.5% among the South African population.
CAPE TOWN - Overall HIV prevalence has shown a steady decline in the country over the years.
This was according to Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke who released the mid-year population estimates for 2019 on Monday.
The latest statistics on HIV showed the overall HIV prevalence rate was approximately 13.5% among the South African population.
The total number of people living with HIV was estimated at about 7.97 million people in 2019.
Maluleke said for adults between 15 and 49 years, an estimated 19.07% of the population was HIV positive.
“The HIV prevalence between adults between 15 and 49 years decreased substantially due to the increased levels of treatment.”
Popular in Local
-
'Vague & contradictory' – Court slams Mkhwebane's remedial actions
-
ANCYL camp for members to include military training
-
Jabu Mabuza appointed acting Eskom Holdings CEO
-
Checkers apologises for 'quota squad' Boks cake displayed in CT store
-
CT heavy rainfalls result in major boost in dam levels
-
EFF to appeal court ruling favouring Gordhan in battle against Mkhwebane
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.