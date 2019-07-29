Stats SA: HIV prevalence shows steady decline in SA

The latest statistics on HIV showed the overall HIV prevalence rate was approximately 13.5% among the South African population.

CAPE TOWN - Overall HIV prevalence has shown a steady decline in the country over the years.

This was according to Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke who released the mid-year population estimates for 2019 on Monday.

The latest statistics on HIV showed the overall HIV prevalence rate was approximately 13.5% among the South African population.

The total number of people living with HIV was estimated at about 7.97 million people in 2019.

Maluleke said for adults between 15 and 49 years, an estimated 19.07% of the population was HIV positive.

“The HIV prevalence between adults between 15 and 49 years decreased substantially due to the increased levels of treatment.”