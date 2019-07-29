Sindile Mfazi named WC police commissioner

The post of Western Cape Police Commissioner will be temporarily filled by Lieutenant-General Sindile Mfazi.

CAPE TOWN - The post of Western Cape Police Commissioner will be temporarily filled by Lieutenant-General Sindile Mfazi.

This will come into effect from 1 August.

Mfazi was deputy national commissioner of management advisory services.

Outgoing provincial police chief Khombinkosi Jula is heading to KwaZulu-Natal.