Sindile Mfazi named WC police commissioner

Putin opponent Navalny may have been targeted with 'toxic agent' - doctor
World
The post of Western Cape Police Commissioner will be temporarily filled by Lieutenant-General Sindile Mfazi.
CAPE TOWN - The post of Western Cape Police Commissioner will be temporarily filled by Lieutenant-General Sindile Mfazi.
This will come into effect from 1 August.
Mfazi was deputy national commissioner of management advisory services.
Outgoing provincial police chief Khombinkosi Jula is heading to KwaZulu-Natal.
#sapsHQ The Western Cape position of Provincial Commissioner will be temporarily filled with effect from 1 August 2019 by Lieutenant General Sindile Mfazi, the current Deputy National Commissioner of Management Advisory Services. NP— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) July 29, 2019
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.