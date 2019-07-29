Senzo Meyiwa’s family still hoping his killers will be found

A bereaved Siyabonga Meyiwa, the cousin of the late Senzo, said his family was hopeful that law enforcement agencies would speed up their investigation into the murder of the soccer star following his father Sam Meyiwa's death on Monday.

UMLAZI - The family of slain soccer star Senzo Meyiwa on Monday said they were still hopeful that his killers would be found.

This came with the news that the star's father, Sam, passed away in Umlazi on Monday morning.

A bereaved Siyabonga Meyiwa, the cousin of the late Senzo, said his family was hopeful that law enforcement agencies would speed up their investigation into the murder of the soccer star following his father's death.

“We leave everything to the hands of the police, and we think there will be more emphasis to make sure the killers are brought to book.”

He said Sam Meyiwa’s health deteriorated greatly after his son's death.

“He was a happy and very feisty person. But then, when his son passed on, that really had a profound effect on his health.”

Meyiwa left behind three daughters, a son and many grandchildren.