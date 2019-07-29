Senzo Meyiwa’s family still hoping his killers will be found
A bereaved Siyabonga Meyiwa, the cousin of the late Senzo, said his family was hopeful that law enforcement agencies would speed up their investigation into the murder of the soccer star following his father Sam Meyiwa's death on Monday.
UMLAZI - The family of slain soccer star Senzo Meyiwa on Monday said they were still hopeful that his killers would be found.
This came with the news that the star's father, Sam, passed away in Umlazi on Monday morning.
A bereaved Siyabonga Meyiwa, the cousin of the late Senzo, said his family was hopeful that law enforcement agencies would speed up their investigation into the murder of the soccer star following his father's death.
“We leave everything to the hands of the police, and we think there will be more emphasis to make sure the killers are brought to book.”
He said Sam Meyiwa’s health deteriorated greatly after his son's death.
“He was a happy and very feisty person. But then, when his son passed on, that really had a profound effect on his health.”
Meyiwa left behind three daughters, a son and many grandchildren.
Popular in Local
-
Court suspends PP's remedial action against Gordhan pending review of report
-
Checkers apologises for 'quota squad' Boks cake displayed in CT store
-
Suspension of remedial action does not weaken PP's powers - Judge
-
Pallo Jordan: Hanekom upheld ANC principles and shouldn't be punished
-
SA's population increases to 58.78m
-
JMPD officers seen restraining woman in video cleared after probe
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.