Senzo Meyiwa’s family still hoping his killers will be found

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
Go

Senzo Meyiwa’s family still hoping his killers will be found

A bereaved Siyabonga Meyiwa, the cousin of the late Senzo, said his family was hopeful that law enforcement agencies would speed up their investigation into the murder of the soccer star following his father Sam Meyiwa's death on Monday.

FILE: Bafana Bafana & Orlando Pirates captain Senzo Meyiwa was shot dead on 26 October 2014. Picture: facebook.com
FILE: Bafana Bafana & Orlando Pirates captain Senzo Meyiwa was shot dead on 26 October 2014. Picture: facebook.com
one hour ago

UMLAZI - The family of slain soccer star Senzo Meyiwa on Monday said they were still hopeful that his killers would be found.

This came with the news that the star's father, Sam, passed away in Umlazi on Monday morning.

A bereaved Siyabonga Meyiwa, the cousin of the late Senzo, said his family was hopeful that law enforcement agencies would speed up their investigation into the murder of the soccer star following his father's death.

“We leave everything to the hands of the police, and we think there will be more emphasis to make sure the killers are brought to book.”

He said Sam Meyiwa’s health deteriorated greatly after his son's death.

“He was a happy and very feisty person. But then, when his son passed on, that really had a profound effect on his health.”

Meyiwa left behind three daughters, a son and many grandchildren.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA