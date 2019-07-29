View all in Latest
SA's population increases to 58.78m

Gauteng recording the largest share of the country’s population, while the Northern Cape maintained its status as the province with the lowest population in the country.

Guests dancing and singing at the inauguration of President-elect Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.
Guests dancing and singing at the inauguration of President-elect Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - South Africa’s mid-year population is estimated to have increased to 58.78 million people in 2019, with Gauteng recording the largest share of the country’s population.

This is according to the latest mid-year population estimates report released by Statistics South Africa on Monday.

The Northern Cape maintained its status as the province with the lowest population in the country, with a population estimated at 1.26 million.

According to the report, about 28.8% of the population is aged younger than 15 years and about 5.3 million South Africans or 9% are 60 years or older.

Statisticians-General Risenga Maluleke said that black South Africans have a more youthful population compared to other race groups.

"We can see that the black African population structure is more youthful than the white population."

Life expectancy at birth for 2019 is estimated at 61.5 years men and 67.7 years for women.

"And the life expectancy for South Africa is estimated at 64.7 years."

