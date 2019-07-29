View all in Latest
Ramaphosa: We need to improve schools to match fourth industrial revolution

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the country and its teachers needed to change the direction of secondary school education to develop relevant skills to match the fourth industrial revolution.

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter.
FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter.
15 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said teachers needed to know how to develop curricula that were relevant to the country's economy.

Ramaphosa was addressing the Association for the Development of Education in Africa at Emperor's Palace on Monday.

Also in attendance was Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga.

Ramaphosa said the country and its teachers needed to change the direction of secondary school education to develop relevant skills to match the fourth industrial revolution.

“They should work in partnership with the private sector to design and implement a curriculum that mends the basic foundation skills. Successful countries are those that ensure that the skills they produce are the skills that are appropriate for industrial use.”

He said teachers also needed to develop themselves.

“First, we need to have educators who are skilled to function in the modern economy. Many of our teachers were taught in the old system and often they are not equipped to use advanced tools such as computers.”

