Ramaphosa: We need to improve schools to match fourth industrial revolution
President Cyril Ramaphosa said the country and its teachers needed to change the direction of secondary school education to develop relevant skills to match the fourth industrial revolution.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said teachers needed to know how to develop curricula that were relevant to the country's economy.
Ramaphosa was addressing the Association for the Development of Education in Africa at Emperor's Palace on Monday.
Also in attendance was Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga.
Ramaphosa said the country and its teachers needed to change the direction of secondary school education to develop relevant skills to match the fourth industrial revolution.
“They should work in partnership with the private sector to design and implement a curriculum that mends the basic foundation skills. Successful countries are those that ensure that the skills they produce are the skills that are appropriate for industrial use.”
He said teachers also needed to develop themselves.
“First, we need to have educators who are skilled to function in the modern economy. Many of our teachers were taught in the old system and often they are not equipped to use advanced tools such as computers.”
Popular in Local
-
'Vague & contradictory' – Court slams Mkhwebane's remedial actions
-
ANCYL camp for members to include military training
-
Jabu Mabuza appointed acting Eskom Holdings CEO
-
Checkers apologises for 'quota squad' Boks cake displayed in CT store
-
CT heavy rainfalls result in major boost in dam levels
-
EFF to appeal court ruling favouring Gordhan in battle against Mkhwebane
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.