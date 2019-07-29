Protesting Tshwane bus drivers could face disciplinary action

Several roads in the capital were gridlocked on Monday morning with buses blocking the routes, which made main roads inaccessible to vehicles.

JOHANNESBURG - The bus drivers who stole vehicles from the City of Tshwane to barricade roads in the CBD could face disciplinary action.

The Tshwane Metro Police Department is expected to tow the vehicles after protesters allegedly left with the keys.

Traffic stand still between Sophie Debrune Street &Church in Pta. Two Tshwane Bus Services blocking the way.#Tshwane Bus Services strike. pic.twitter.com/aUvAuiDcgv — Phokoletjo mogowe (@phokoletjo) July 29, 2019

In the Pretoria CBD there’s protest action affecting several routes including Es’kia Mphahlele, WF Nkomo, Thabo Sehume as well as Madiba Street – municipal vehicles obstructing various routs – expect huge delays into the CBD #PTATraffic pic.twitter.com/9u0rn0uyCt — EWN Traffic (@EWNTraffic) July 29, 2019

“This is tantamount to theft of municipal property, people could now lose their jobs,” said MMC for Roads and Transport Sheila Lynn Senkubuge. “We cannot stop workers from protesting and raising their concerns, you cannot be allowed to put every member of this city at a disadvantage because you want to raise grievances”.



Worker’s affiliated to the South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) are demanding an 18% salary increase back-dated to 2017.

Reports that the former city manager Moeketsi Mosola had received a R7 million golden handshake had angered workers even more.

Samwu’s Lesang Montsho said he was not aware that protesters were using buses to barricade the roads.

“I’ve only learned about the situation today, I’m still driving to work now [and] I will probably be blocked as well,” he said.