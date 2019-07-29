Protesting Tshwane bus drivers could face disciplinary action
Several roads in the capital were gridlocked on Monday morning with buses blocking the routes, which made main roads inaccessible to vehicles.
JOHANNESBURG - The bus drivers who stole vehicles from the City of Tshwane to barricade roads in the CBD could face disciplinary action.
Several roads in the capital were gridlocked on Monday morning with buses blocking the routes, which made main roads inaccessible to vehicles.
The Tshwane Metro Police Department is expected to tow the vehicles after protesters allegedly left with the keys.
Traffic stand still between Sophie Debrune Street &Church in Pta. Two Tshwane Bus Services blocking the way.#Tshwane Bus Services strike. pic.twitter.com/aUvAuiDcgv— Phokoletjo mogowe (@phokoletjo) July 29, 2019
In the Pretoria CBD there’s protest action affecting several routes including Es’kia Mphahlele, WF Nkomo, Thabo Sehume as well as Madiba Street – municipal vehicles obstructing various routs – expect huge delays into the CBD #PTATraffic pic.twitter.com/9u0rn0uyCt— EWN Traffic (@EWNTraffic) July 29, 2019
“This is tantamount to theft of municipal property, people could now lose their jobs,” said MMC for Roads and Transport Sheila Lynn Senkubuge. “We cannot stop workers from protesting and raising their concerns, you cannot be allowed to put every member of this city at a disadvantage because you want to raise grievances”.
Worker’s affiliated to the South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) are demanding an 18% salary increase back-dated to 2017.
Reports that the former city manager Moeketsi Mosola had received a R7 million golden handshake had angered workers even more.
Samwu’s Lesang Montsho said he was not aware that protesters were using buses to barricade the roads.
“I’ve only learned about the situation today, I’m still driving to work now [and] I will probably be blocked as well,” he said.
Popular in Local
-
Court suspends PP's remedial action against Gordhan pending review of report
-
Pallo Jordan: Hanekom upheld ANC principles and shouldn't be punished
-
Pretoria CBD gridlocked as bus drivers block roads in pay strike
-
Father of murdered Bafana star Senzo Meyiwa dies
-
Court to rule on suspension of PP's remedial action against Gordhan
-
ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang labels MKMVA as 'pathetic'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.