Police hunt suspects for 'terrorising' Krugersdorp community
Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said one of the suspects was arrested.
JOHANNESBURG - Police are looking for a group of men after three people were killed in Krugersdorp at the weekend.
On Saturday, the men allegedly robbed patrons at a tavern and then shot a woman. On Sunday, two more people were killed at the West Village informal settlement, which sparked outrage in the community.
“One man was caught by the community and assaulted before being rescued by the police. The suspects are alleged to be part of a group who were terrorising the community last night. He was taken to hospital under police guard,” he said.
