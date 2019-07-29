Pallo Jordan: Hanekom upheld ANC principles and shouldn't be punished

ANC NEC meber Derek Hanekom has been attacked by party secretary-general Ace Magashule and labeled a “charlatan” for meeting with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) last year to discuss the removal of former President Jacob Zuma.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) veteran Pallo Jordan on Monday said that Derek Hanekom was the one who upheld the principles of the governing party and should not be punished for it.

Jordan and seven other ANC veterans wrote an open letter to the party’s leadership, in which they expressed their support for the national executive committee (NEC) member.

Hanekom has been attacked by party secretary-general Ace Magashule and labeled a “charlatan” for meeting with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) last year to discuss the removal of former President Jacob Zuma.

The ANC NEC met at the weekend and Hanekom’s actions were likely discussed.

Jordan said Hanekom didn't support Zuma’s removal for political reasons, but it was because the former president’s values were compromised.

“He and many other people, along with us, battled because you would remember at the time we had intervened, also, because we felt the president of the ANC was not upholding the principles and the values of the ANC. We thought that the secretary-general was acting very unfairly and not very reasonably,” Jordan said.