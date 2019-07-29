Pallo Jordan: Hanekom upheld ANC principles and shouldn't be punished
ANC NEC meber Derek Hanekom has been attacked by party secretary-general Ace Magashule and labeled a “charlatan” for meeting with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) last year to discuss the removal of former President Jacob Zuma.
JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) veteran Pallo Jordan on Monday said that Derek Hanekom was the one who upheld the principles of the governing party and should not be punished for it.
Jordan and seven other ANC veterans wrote an open letter to the party’s leadership, in which they expressed their support for the national executive committee (NEC) member.
• ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang labels MKMVA as 'pathetic'
Hanekom has been attacked by party secretary-general Ace Magashule and labeled a “charlatan” for meeting with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) last year to discuss the removal of former President Jacob Zuma.
The ANC NEC met at the weekend and Hanekom’s actions were likely discussed.
Jordan said Hanekom didn't support Zuma’s removal for political reasons, but it was because the former president’s values were compromised.
“He and many other people, along with us, battled because you would remember at the time we had intervened, also, because we felt the president of the ANC was not upholding the principles and the values of the ANC. We thought that the secretary-general was acting very unfairly and not very reasonably,” Jordan said.
Popular in Politics
-
Court suspends PP's remedial action against Gordhan pending review of report
-
Court to rule on suspension of PP's remedial action against Gordhan
-
ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang labels MKMVA as 'pathetic'
-
Holomisa: Ramaphosa affidavit a sign of panic
-
Julius Malema: We must never have a cosy relationship with white capital
-
Zille aims to 'unite the middle, protect individual freedom' in new IRR role
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.