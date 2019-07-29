Micho: We are looking good for Absa Premiership
Pirates beat Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs 2-0 in the league curtain-raiser match Carling Black Label Cup after goals from Augustine Mulenga and Thembinkosi Lorch.
CAPE TOWN - Orlando Pirates coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojević believed the team couldn't get too carried away with Saturday's win ahead of the start of the Absa Premiership this weekend.
"Winning is the only way you inject confidence in your team but at the same moment, we should not be carried away. We should not fly in the sky and we shall critically look at the team that we are satisfied with but we are rushing to catch proper competitive form," Micho said.
Sredojevic said it was a test they needed to pass ahead of the new season.
"We are looking much towards the league to catch a proper competitive form to have the right combination. The team is looking good for the weekend," he added.
