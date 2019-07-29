Medical researchers a step closer to unlocking population genetic makeup

In a first for the continent, the South African Medical Research Council launched its state-of-the-art Genomics Centre situated at the facility’s Bellville campus on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Medical researchers were now one step closer to unlocking the “hidden secrets” of our population’s genetic makeup.

In a first for the continent, the South African Medical Research Council launched its state-of-the-art Genomics Centre situated at the facility’s Bellville campus on Monday.

Individual genome sequencing enables scientists to better understand how a particular patients’ genes relate to illness.

Experts said patients would benefit from the initiative, as more effective medication geared towards the population’s gene pool could now be developed.

South African Medical Research Council president and CEO Professor Glenda Gray said the unit had already done genetic sequencing of amongst others those in HIV-remission.

“So, this child could unlock a whole avenue of understanding why HIV co-exist peacefully with this child and why this child has not become susceptible to HIV progression.”

Medical Research Council Board Chairperson Professor Mike Sathekge said genome sequencing would also help to address the country’s burden of disease.

“This is an important event for the continent and for the country in a sense that for the first time, we really have whole genomic sequencing happening here, this facility will make sure that we as Africans can stop being consumers of research, but we can be leaders as well.”

Scientists said the facility also provided opportunities for employment.