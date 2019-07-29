ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang labels MKMVA as 'pathetic'
The MKMVA called for the expulsion of Derek Hanekom after claims that he met the Economic Freedom (EFF) to discuss ways to oust former President Jacob Zuma from power.
JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) veteran Mavuso Msimang has launched a scathing attack on the uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA), labelling the structure "pathetic".
The MKMVA called for the expulsion of ANC national executive committee member and former Cabinet minister, Derek Hanekom, after claims that he met the Economic Freedom (EFF) to discuss ways to oust former President Jacob Zuma from power.
• ANC veterans 'concerned' over Magashule’s statements
Following the reports, Hanekom said he was invited by the EFF and there was nothing untoward about parliamentarians engaging. The former Cabinet minister was quoted as having said it was important for him to take a stand against Zuma at the time.
Msimang said the MKMVA and the Free State ANC Youth League were very inconsistent.
“They are showing themselves to be an extremely pathetic organisation. Shortly after the elections in Nasrec [2017], Ace Magashule addressed people and said to them ‘do not worry, this is only five years when the ANC will get a proper president’. We are dealing with very inconsistent people, it’s really tempting to call them howlers,” he said.
MKMVA president Kebby Maphatsoe hit back, saying Msimang and ANC veterans could be taken serious.
“The veterans league, I’m not sure what they are doing. The last time they had a programme, it was about removing Jacob Zuma as the president of the ANC, so you can see that these are not stable people,” Maphatsoe said.
