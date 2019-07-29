Matjila set to continue testimony after PIC Inquiry given another extension
When he first instituted the commission, President Ramaphosa had given it until 15 April to submit a report but that was extended to the end of July.
JOHANNESBURG - The commission of inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) continues Monday after being granted another extension by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Former CEO Dr Dan Matjila was expected to return to the hot seat this week after four weeks of testifying.
The commission of inquiry into alleged impropriety at the state-owned asset manager was in its seventh month and has heard testimony from over 70 witnesses.
When he first instituted the commission, Ramaphosa had given it until 15 April to submit a report but that was extended to the end of July. The commission has now been granted another extension to submit the final report at the end of October.
Matjila returns to the stand for another week where he is expected to clarify the timeline of events in approving the Ayo Technology Solutions deal and others.
He has insisted he followed due process in the approvals and may have diverted in difficult circumstances, including when meetings were impossible to convene.
Matjila will finish giving his version of events on that deal on Monday and then proceed to give details on the VBS Mutual Bank saga.
