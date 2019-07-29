Khune to return to field after lengthy injury

Itumeleng Khune was withdrawn as a precautionary measure from Carling Black Label Cup matchday squad to face Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates.

CAPE TOWN - Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp confirmed goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune would make a comeback in August from a lengthy injury.

Khune was withdrawn as a precautionary measure from Carling Black Label Cup matchday squad to face Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates on Saturday.

The Bafana Bafana number one stopper has been out injured since needing shoulder surgery in December.

"We have been very clear, and the medical side confirmed it that definitely, Itu will be ready for selection in August," said Middendorp.

"We have to look now how far from the training side he is and where we can bring him into the area where he feels comfortable. We have been working hard in training together with the goalkeeper coach Lee Baxter - we needed to find out if is it weeks or months."

Chiefs would face Highlands Park in the Absa Premiership opener on Sunday.