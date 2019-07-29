Khune to return to field after lengthy injury
Itumeleng Khune was withdrawn as a precautionary measure from Carling Black Label Cup matchday squad to face Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates.
CAPE TOWN - Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp confirmed goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune would make a comeback in August from a lengthy injury.
Khune was withdrawn as a precautionary measure from Carling Black Label Cup matchday squad to face Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates on Saturday.
The Bafana Bafana number one stopper has been out injured since needing shoulder surgery in December.
"We have been very clear, and the medical side confirmed it that definitely, Itu will be ready for selection in August," said Middendorp.
"We have to look now how far from the training side he is and where we can bring him into the area where he feels comfortable. We have been working hard in training together with the goalkeeper coach Lee Baxter - we needed to find out if is it weeks or months."
Chiefs would face Highlands Park in the Absa Premiership opener on Sunday.
Popular in Sport
-
'It was karma': Mercedes boss rages after German GP flop
-
Former Man United defender Evra announces retirement
-
Bafana star Percy Tau joins Club Brugge on loan deal
-
SA swimmer Zane Waddell wins gold medal at Fina Championships
-
Micho: We are looking good for Absa Premiership
-
Esterhuizen, Orie join Springbok squad in New Zealand
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.