Joburg cable theft suspects due in court

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
Go

Joburg cable theft suspects due in court

The City of Johannesburg’s group forensic and investigation service made the arrest after acting on a tip-off.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
55 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Two people arrested for cable theft worth R100,000 are expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

The City of Johannesburg’s group forensic and investigation service made the arrest after acting on a tip-off.

The arrests were a result of a joint effort by the forensic team and the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department.

“It is a major breakthrough for us as the City of Johannesburg because in the past we have been experiencing quite a number of people stealing copper cables,” said the city’s Lucky Sindane.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA