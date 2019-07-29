Joburg cable theft suspects due in court
The City of Johannesburg’s group forensic and investigation service made the arrest after acting on a tip-off.
JOHANNESBURG - Two people arrested for cable theft worth R100,000 are expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Monday morning.
The arrests were a result of a joint effort by the forensic team and the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department.
“It is a major breakthrough for us as the City of Johannesburg because in the past we have been experiencing quite a number of people stealing copper cables,” said the city’s Lucky Sindane.
